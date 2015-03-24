El Haddadi inks new Barca deal

Barcelona, Spain (SportsNetwork.com) - Barcelona announced on Wednesday that the club has come to terms on a new contract with forward Munir El Haddadi, who will remain at the Nou Camp until 2017.

The 19-year-old's stock has risen considerably over the past year as he has made his debut for Barca's senior team as well as earning time with the Spanish Under-19s, Under-21s and senior national team.

El Haddadi scored in his Barca debut against Elche in August, and he has made 11 appearances since without scoring a goal.

The new deal sees El Haddadi's buy-out clause jump to $43 million, although he has returned to Barca B to keep his fitness level up since the return of Luis Suarez from suspension, limiting his chances in the team.