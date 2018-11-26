Eighth-grader wounded in Indiana shooting performs national anthem, dances at Colts game

An eighth-grader who was shot seven times at an Indiana middle school earlier this year had a much better day Sunday.

Ella Whistler performed with the Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders and sang the national anthem with a choir at the game as the team took on the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Whistler and teacher Jason Seamen were shot at Noblesville West Middle School in May by a 13-year-old boy who later admitted to the shooting.

The teenage girl was shot in the face, neck, chest and suffered collapsed lungs and several broken bones, her family said.

“Ella Whistler shows the world how strong she is by performing with @ColtsCheer as our honorary captain for #MIAvsIND just 6 months after she was shot 7 times in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting. #EllaStrong,” the Colts’ official Twitter account wrote in a tweet.

Seamen was shot three times and was credited with stopping the gunfire, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Noblesville is about 28 miles north of Indianapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.