Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Eighth-grader wounded in Indiana shooting performs national anthem, dances at Colts game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Teen shot seven times is honored by the Indiana ColtsVideo

Teen shot seven times is honored by the Indiana Colts

Ella Whistler was shot seven times at an Indiana middle school. Six months later, the Indiana Colts honored her by allowing her to sing the national anthem and be honorary cheer captain in a game against the Miami Dolphins.

An eighth-grader who was shot seven times at an Indiana middle school earlier this year had a much better day Sunday.

Ella Whistler performed with the Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders and sang the national anthem with a choir at the game as the team took on the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Whistler and teacher Jason Seamen were shot at Noblesville West Middle School in May by a 13-year-old boy who later admitted to the shooting.

The teenage girl was shot in the face, neck, chest and suffered collapsed lungs and several broken bones, her family said.

“Ella Whistler shows the world how strong she is by performing with @ColtsCheer as our honorary captain for #MIAvsIND just 6 months after she was shot 7 times in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting. #EllaStrong,” the Colts’ official Twitter account wrote in a tweet.

Seamen was shot three times and was credited with stopping the gunfire, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Noblesville is about 28 miles north of Indianapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.