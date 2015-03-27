Eibner hits 3 HRs in Hogs' 19-7 win over Grambling

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Brett Eibner slugged three of Arkansas' school-record nine home runs in the Razorbacks' 19-7 victory over Grambling State on Friday in the Fayetteville Regional.

Collin Kuhn, James McCann and Andy Wilkins each homered twice for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas (41-18) scored six runs in the first inning and led 11-1 after three against the Tigers (22-31), who allowed at least 10 runs for the 25th time this season.

Arkansas starter TJ Forrest was pulled after 4 2-3 innings, enabling reliever Sam Murphy (1-2) to come on and get the win by throwing 2 1-3 innings of relief.

Grambling State starter Odingo Davila (7-5) retired only five batters, allowing eight runs on nine hits.