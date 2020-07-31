Expand / Collapse search
Edmonton Oilers
Published

Edmonton Oilers: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

Edmonton boasts having the best power play going into the postseason

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Edmonton Oilers may be the 5th seed in the Western Conference but they are undoubtedly the greatest threat going into the qualifying rounds.

The Oilers offense has been on fire. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are among the top 10 NHL scorers this season and have a combined point total of over 200. Their goals alone make up a third of the team’s.  Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and James Neal aren’t far behind with 41 combined goals.

Edmonton also has the best power play going into the postseason which could be a major problem for the Chicago Blackhawks if Corey Crawford isn’t playing at 100 percent.

QUICKLOOK

Division: Pacific (2nd)

Record: 37-25-9

Coach: Dave Tippett

ROSTER

Forwards: 

Josh Archibald, Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Benson, Alex Chiasson, Leon Draisaitl, Tyler Ennis, Gaetan Haas, Zack Kassian, Jujhar Khaira, Cooper Marody, Connor McDavid, Ryan McLeod, James Neal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Joakim Nygard, Patrick Russell, Riley Sheahan, Kailer Yamamoto

Defensemen: 

Ethan Bear, Matt Benning, Evan Bouchard, Philip Broberg, Caleb Jones, Oscar Klefbom, William Lagesson, Adam Larsson, Darnell Nurse, Kris Russell

Goaltenders: 

Mikko Koskinen, Stuart Skinner, Mike Smith

SCHEDULE

The Oilers will compete in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on Aug. 1 when they take on the Blackhawks in a best-of-five series.

Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 1, 3 p.m. ET

Game 2: Monday, Aug. 3, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if needed): Friday, Aug. 7, TBD

Game 5 (if needed): Saturday, Aug. 8, TBD

