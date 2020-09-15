Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers
Published

Ed Orgeron says 'most' of LSU players have contracted the coronavirus

The school has reported more than 750 positive COVID-19 cases since Aug. 15

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Louisiana State University football coach Ed Orgeron revealed Tuesday that 'most' of the team has already caught the novel coronavirus.

"I think most -- not all of our players -- but most of our players have caught it," Orgeron said Tuesday during a teleconference. "So, I think hopefully they don't catch it again and hopefully they're not out for games."

"I'm not going to say all of them," he continued when asked for clarification. "But some players have caught it. I don't know the percentage. Hopefully, that once you catch it, you don't get it again."

AP TOP 25: LA.-LAFAYETTE LEADS 10 NEW TEAMS IN RANKINGS

Orgeron said that the team currently has “about three or four guys” who have the virus and that a few players were in quarantine -- although he didn't specify an exact number.

He added that all but two or three offensive linemen missed practice because of testing two weeks ago.

"Were probably better off than we've been all camp right now going into the season, obviously we have to be really careful," Orgeron said. "Our guys feel good."

LSU TRIO HEADS LIST OF PLAYERS OPTING OUT OF THIS SEASON

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron during the second half at Camping World Stadium on Dec 31, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron during the second half at Camping World Stadium on Dec 31, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The university began to report aggregate positive coronavirus on Aug. 15, when students began returning to campus. Since then, the school has confirmed more than 750 COVID-19 cases, with 50 positive cases from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13.

Sports Illustrated reported earlier this summer that at least 30 members of the team have been isolated because they either tested positive for COVID-19 or had contact with at least one infected individual.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Tigers, ranked fifth in the nation, aim to defend their title when they open the season on Sept. 26 at home against Mississippi State.

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.

Trending in Sports