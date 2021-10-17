Ed Orgeron to leave LSU after 2021 season: reports

LSU coach Ed Orgeron will not return to the team for the 2022 season, according to multiple reports.

Orgeron coached the Tigers to a national championship when Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase led the team. Sports Illustrated reported Sunday that Orgeron would finish out the season before ultimately stepping down.

Since the national championship season, LSU has not produced the same results on the field. The team finished 5-5 in the coronavirus pandemic-impacted season, started the 2021 season 4-3 and has losses to UCLA, Auburn and Kentucky. The team did upset Florida Saturday.

According to Sports Illustrated, negotiations between Orgeron and LSU started before the Florida game.

The on-field results may not be the only factor in the eventual departure.

LSU and Orgeron’s handling of sexual misconduct complaints has come under scrutiny. Revelations made earlier this year about how the allegations were handled cost Les Miles his job at Kansas and ex-LSU president F. King Alexander his job at Oregon State.

A $50 million lawsuit filed by current LSU Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis alleged certain current or former LSU athletic administration members and football staff conspired to retaliate against her when she tried to report Miles’ alleged advances toward female students. He’s also accused of failing to report a sexual assault allegation against former running back Derrius Guice.

Orgeron took over for Miles in 2017. Allegations of sexual misconduct or physical abuse have been filed against at least nine former players who played for Orgeron, according to USA Today.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.