Eastern Kentucky opens 2012 season at Purdue

Eastern Kentucky University will kick off its game schedule announced Wednesday.

The Colonels, who made the FCS playoffs this season and finished with a 7-5 record, will visit Purdue on Sept. 1. Boilermakers head coach Danny Hope was a member of the Colonels' 1979 NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) national championship team and served as their head coach from 2003-07.

EKU's home opener is against Morehead State on Sept. 8. The Colonels' other home games are within the Ohio Valley Conference against Jacksonville State (Sept. 22), Austin Peay (Oct. 13, Homecoming), Eastern Illinois (Oct. 27) and Murray State (Nov. 10).

Their other road games are against Coastal Carolina (Sept. 15) and within the OVC against UT Martin (Sept. 29), Tennessee State (Oct. 6), Tennessee Tech (Oct. 20) and Southeast Missouri State (Nov. 3).

2012 Eastern Kentucky University Football Schedule

Sept. 1, at Purdue, West Lafayette, Ind.

Sept. 8, Morehead State, Roy Kidd Stadium

Sept. 15, at Coastal Carolina, Conway, S.C.

Sept. 22, Jacksonville State*, Roy Kidd Stadium

Sept. 29, at UT Martin*, Martin, Tenn.

Oct. 6, at Tennessee State*, Nashville, Tenn.

Oct. 13, Austin Peay*, Roy Kidd Stadium (Homecoming)

Oct. 20, at Tennessee Tech*, Cookeville, Tenn.

Oct. 27, Eastern Illinois*, Roy Kidd Stadium

Nov. 3, at Southeast Missouri*, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Nov. 10, Murray State*, Roy Kidd Stadium

* - Ohio Valley Conference game