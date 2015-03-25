Early, Wichita State edge Davidson

Wichita, KS (SportsNetwork.com) - Cleanthony Early totaled 24 points and 10 rebounds as No. 10 Wichita State held off Davidson 81-70 to remain unbeaten on the season.

Ron Baker had just one field goal but shot 12-of-14 from the foul line for 15 points as the Shockers (13-0) finished their non-conference slate without a blemish. Wichita State will visit Southern Illinois on Jan. 2 to kick off Missouri Conference play.

Darius Carter netted 13 points while Tekele Cotton had 10 with a career-high four blocked shots.

Tyler Kalinoski tallied 17 points, six assists and six rebounds in the setback. Tom Droney scored 12 points and De'Mon Brooks and Jake Belford finished with 10 apiece for Davidson (4-9), which has lost four in a row.

Belford shot 3-of-3 off the Wildcats' bench for seven points in the opening 20 minutes to help Davidson, which had four leads for a total of five points, keep pace. The Shockers meanwhile led by as many as seven with 3:56 left on a pair of Baker free throws before Kalinoski's 3 sparked a 10-2 Davidson run.

Wichita State led 36-32 after a balanced first half.

Chris Czerapowicz tied it at 45-all with a 3-pointer in transition out of the initial media timeout of the second half. From there, WSU scored seven straight to regain control.

The Shockers handled their business late, with Fred VanVleet delivering the decisive blow with a trey at 3:48 for a 71-64 edge. Carter and Early then made 1-of-2 each at the line and Baker sank a pair for an 11-point edge.

Game Notes

Davidson's bench outscored Wichita State, 16-10 ... VanVleet had nine points and four steals ... Davidson guard Brian Sullivan, who scored a career-high 33 points in an overtime loss to North Carolina last time out, was held to just eight points on 2-of-10 from the field ... Wichita State is one of just eight unbeaten teams left in Division 1.