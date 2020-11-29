Eagles to start Carson Wentz but prepare Jalen Hurts for play time: report

Philadelphia Eagles fans’ cries for help have finally been heard -- sort of.

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts will reportedly see more snaps during Monday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as Carson Wentz continues to play one of his worst seasons in the NFL.

According to NFL Network, Wentz will start the game but Hurts is expected to come in for a significant amount of snaps. In 31 snaps, Hurts has thrown the ball just twice for just 27 yards.

Head coach Doug Pederson has refused to bench Wentz despite his struggles this season and on Wednesday recommitted himself to staying with him as the starter. The Eagles are 3-6-1, but remain in contention for a playoff berth in the dismal NFC East.

"Is Carson my starter? He's my starter, end of story," Pederson said, according to CBS Sports. "And you guys can blow it up however you want, and that's fine."

But calls to bench Wentz for the rookie have been overwhelming.

Wentz currently leads the league in interceptions, sacks and fumbles and has the third-lowest QB ranking, only ahead of the Denver Broncos’ Drew Lock and New York Jets’ Sam Darnold, who hasn’t played since Week 6.

Eagles fans are preparing for what could be a bloodbath against Russell Wilson and the 7-3 Seahawks.