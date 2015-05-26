Eagles sign former Packers LB Jones

Philadelphia, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Green Bay Packers linebacker Brad Jones to a two-year deal, the team announced Monday,

Jones, 28, played six NFL seasons with the Packers after they drafted him in the seventh round in 2009.

The Packers released him Feb. 20, clearing $3.75 million in salary cap space.

Jones, who signed a three-year, $11.25 million contract with Green Bay in March 2013, lost his starting job this past season.

He had 18 tackles in 13 games and has posted 182 tackles and 10 sacks in 76 career games, including 36 starts.