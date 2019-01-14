Eagles’ receiver Alshon Jeffery on team’s loss: ‘That’s on me.’

Receiver Alshon Jeffery took the blame for the Philadelphia Eagles’ 20-14 loss against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday after letting the ball slip through his fingers leading to a crucial interception.

With just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, a short pass from Eagle's QB Nick Foles slipped through Jeffery’s hands and was intercepted by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The Eagles were on the move and were down by six at the time.

After the interception, Jeffery was seen lying face down on the field before heading to the sidelines to watch the Saints seal their victory. It was only his third drop off the season, according to ESPN.

“That’s on me. I’ll take that loss. It’s on me,” Jeffery said after the game. “I let my teammates down, the city of Philadelphia, that’s on me. I’ll take it.”

The Saints will host the NFC title game next week against the Rams. Los Angeles, which fell 45-35 at the Superdome in November, will try again next week, with the winner going to the Super Bowl.

