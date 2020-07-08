Eagles' Marquise Goodwin claims Jewish community is 'lashing out' at him for comment

Another Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver is embroiled in controversy on social media.

Marquise Goodwin claimed in an Instagram message Wednesday that he was being targeted by the Jewish community over a comment he left on DeSean Jackson’s page. Jackson was slammed for posting quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler and praising anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan.

“I understand the Jewish community is mad at me for making a comment on Jacc page yesterday. I honestly don’t see how I was being insensitive or disrespectful, or even supportive of his previous message. I never once said i agreed or disagreed with anything! I never mentioned Adolf Hitler or anything regarding the Jewish community. My comment under DJacc post read, ‘I wish people commented this much on a BLM topic’...” Goodwin wrote

“In NO WAY do I condone anything Hitler related, AS I STRONGLY BELIEVE HE WAS IN THE WRONG. We all SHOULD come together in times like these instead of dividing. NOW, THAT BEING SAID FEEL FREE TO COMMENT RESPECTFULLY BELOW. ALSO REMEMBER, at the end of the day I’m a man first, I don’t tolerate people threatening me by any means, so these disrespectful comments and threats need to stop.”

Some commenters on Goodwin’s post accused him of trying to minimize anti-Semitism or trying to dismiss the feelings of Jews, who are offended by postings of Hitler and Farrakhan.

Goodwin didn’t provide evidence of the Jewish community coming after him.

Jackson apologized twice for his posts and scrubbed the Farrakhan pictures from his Instagram.