Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks misses third straight game

Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been deactivated for Sunday's game against St. Louis because of a calf injury.

Emmanuel Acho, Casey Matthews and rookie first-round pick Marcus Smith II will continue to fill in for Kendricks. He hasn't played since Week 2. Center Jason Kelce is missing his second straight game since having sports hernia surgery. David Molk makes his second career start in Kelce's place.

Rookie wide receiver Josh Huff is active for the first time. He takes Jeff Maehl's spot.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson is among the inactives for the Rams. E.J. Gaines starts in his place. The Rams are still missing defensive end Chris Long because of an ankle injury suffered in Week 1.

Quarterback Case Keenum, wide receiver Chris Givens, running back Tre Mason, cornerback Brandon McGee and offensive lineman Barrett Jones also are inactive for St. Louis (1-2).

Quarterback Matt Barkley, defensive back Jaylen Watkins, offensive lineman Dennis Kelly and defensive end Taylor Hart are the other inactives for Philadelphia (3-1).

___

AP NFL websites: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL