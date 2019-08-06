Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson shows off ripped physique after getting snubbed from top 100 list

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson appeared to have put in a lot of work in the offseason to get into peak physical shape.

On Monday, Johnson reacted to getting left off the top 100 players list curated by the NFL Network. He tweeted and posted a photo of himself on Instagram with a muscular physique.

“Rankings. Grades. Analysts. Ratings,” he wrote. “See you on Sept 8th!”

Johnson is entering his seventh season with the Eagles. He played in 15 games in 2017 and 2018. He has made the Pro Bowl twice and was selected to the All-Pro team once. He's listed as standing 6-foot 6-inches tall and 317 pounds.

Johnson has been suspended twice in his career for using performance-enhancing drugs and has admitted that he doesn’t think he should be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his career is over because of that, according to the Philly Voice.