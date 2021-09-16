Eagles' Jason Kelce unveils blond hair after losing bet to Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce debuted an unusual hairstyle Thursday, and it wasn’t by choice.

The newly blond Kelce told reporters he had lost a bet to Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, wagering Ertz would be traded before Week 1.

"I was betting that he was going to get traded — because I thought he was gonna get traded," Kelce matter-of-factly said.

Not the vote of confidence Ertz might have been looking for, but trade rumors swirled most of the offseason after the tight end missed time last season with an ankle injury.

Ertz acknowledged his offseason struggles earlier this month.

"Last year, I was hurt. I had an ankle injury that was freaking debilitating at times — had surgery in the offseason — and practicing at the end of last year just wasn’t fun because it was a grind each and every day. Now, I feel great. The ankle feels great," Ertz said.

"Ultimately — like I’ve said all along — this is the place I want to be. This is the place I want to retire. And those feelings haven’t changed."

Kelce added that Ertz might have agreed to the bet already knowing he’d be back in Philly.

"I think he might have known at that point, which is why I'm sitting here with this hair," Kelce said.

Neither Kelce — nor is wife, for that matter — like the new look, but, "It's a bet I'm happy to lose," the Eagles center said.