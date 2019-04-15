Eagles' Jalen Mills, Wizards' Devin Robinson arrested after brawl outside nightclub, police say

An unfortunate sports crossover resulted in two stars being handcuffed after an NFL player and NBA player were arrested Saturday following a fight outside a Washington D.C. nightclub, police said.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills and Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson were involved in a “verbal altercation which escalated into a physical altercation on the sidewalk adjacent to the Opera Night Club,” the Associated Press reported, citing a police report.

Mills and Robinson were charged with disorderly affray.

Robinson was hospitalized after the incident. The Wizards then announced they wouldn’t be extending a qualifying offer to Robison, stemming from the incident.

“We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend him a qualifying offer for the 2019-20 season,” the Wizards said in a news release.

The Eagles said they were “aware of the situation” and were still in the process of gathering information.

Mills started eight games for the Eagles last season before injuring his foot in December.

Robinson played in seven games for the Wizards. He spent most of his time with their G-League affiliate, Capital City Go-Go.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.