Eagles fire Doug Pederson as head coach after 5 seasons

The Philadelphia Eagles have parted ways with head coach Doug Pederson after five seasons and one Super Bowl championship, the team announced Monday.

The Eagles issued a statement that Pederson was out a day after multiple reports said that owner Jeffrey Lurie had lost confidence in the coach who helped bring Philadelphia its only Super Bowl win in 2018.

"I have spent the last few weeks evaluating everything from this past year and looking ahead," Lurie said in a statement. "We are all very disappointed with the way our season went and eager to turn things around, not just for next season but also for the future of the franchise."

Despite an abysmal season that saw the Eagles go 4-11-1, Pederson came on as head coach in 2016, quickly taking Philadelphia from last place in the NFC East to Super Bowl champs the next. The Eagles made the playoffs two more times, losing in the NFC Divisional Game in 2019 and then the wild-card round in 2020.

Sources told the NFL Network that the deciding factor came down to Pederson being "sick of people telling him what to do."

Pederson, who previously worked on the Eagles coaching staff before eventually returning as head coach, has had somewhat of a public falling out with veteran Carson Wentz, who reportedly planned to ask for a trade because of the severed relationship with the two.

With him out the door, it’s likely that Wentz will stay on -- this of course, is dependent on if he remains the Eagles’ starter over rookie Jalen Hurts. According to multiple reports, Wentz has no interest in competing for the position.

The final nail in the coffin may have been the Eagles Week 17 loss to Washington where Pederson was accused of tanking the game to improve Philadelphia's draft selection. Some speculated about whether the call came from Pederson or those above him.

A possible landing spot for Pederson could be the New York Jets, who continue their search for a new head coach after parting ways with Adam Gase. According to ESPN, Jets’ GM Joe Douglas and Pederson have a "strong relationship."