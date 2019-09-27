Philadelphia Eagles fan goes viral for interesting tattoos dedicated to City of Brotherly Love

A Philadelphia Eagles fan who made the trip to Lambeau Field to watch his team take on the Green Bay Packers gave the viewing audience a little more than they bargained for after he tossed his shirt.

The fan sported several tattoos across his chest in what seemed to be an homage to the City of Brotherly Love.

The tattoos included the Eagles’ logo, the Interstate 95 sign, the Liberty Bell, the Philadelphia skyline and the Phillie Phanatic — the mascot of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Social media users quickly pointed out how odd the Phillie Phanatic tattoo was. The mascot’s snout appeared around the man’s belly button.

Another photo from an earlier game showed the man at a different angle and before his chest tattoos were shaded in. It appears the man also had a tattoo that read “We the People” on his left bicep.

The man was later identified by WPVI-TV as Robert Dunphy. He told the station he traveled to Wisconsin overnight to catch his favorite team take on the Packers at the historic NFL stadium.

“I wanted to see Lambeau which is a historic landmark. Now we're watching the Eagles beat up on the Packers,” he told the station.

The Eagles defeated the Packers, 31-27, and gave Dunphy some hope for how the season is going to turn out.

“We winning it back this year,” he said.