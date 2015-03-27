Eagles DT Jenkins held out of practice

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Cullen Jenkins did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a knee issue.

Jenkins finished with three tackles and one sack in a 30-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week.

Guard Danny Watkins also did not practice on Thursday due to an ankle problem.

Wide receiver Mardy Gilyard is ruled out with a hamstring injury as the 3-4 Eagles prepare for a crucial Monday night showdown with the 2-5 New Orleans Saints at the Superdome.