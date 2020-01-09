Philadelphia Eagles' Doug Pederson dismisses coaches he expected to be back in 2020

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson ran a double reverse Thursday, firing a pair of coaches just one day after giving them a vote of confidence.

Pederson told reporters Wednesday that offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch were going to be back while the status of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was unclear because he was interviewing for the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching job.

CLEVELAND BROWNS, CINCINNATI BENGALS FANS LOOK TOWARD GREENER PASTURES TO NUMB THEIR PAIN ON SUNDAYS

Pederson praised Groh and Walch and credited them with helping the team get through some adversity through the season to win the NFC East division, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

However, Pederson announced Thursday that the team will be making a change at offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

“It was not an easy decision for me to make and I appreciate everything that Mike Groh and Carson Walch contributed to the organization and to my staff. As I said yesterday, they were a big part of our success down the stretch this past season. This is one of the most difficult parts of the job and something that weighs on me, but ultimately I have to make decisions that I believe are in the best interest of the football team moving forward,” Pederson said in a statement.

BROWNS CONTINUE COACHING SEARCH, INTERVIEW EAGLES' SCHWARTZ

“I apologize for any confusion that I created during yesterday’s press conference, including my comments on Coach Schwartz, who has done a great job as our defensive coordinator. It was my intent not to comment on any of my staff during ongoing evaluations, because I wanted to be able to go through the process and communicate any decision directly with the individuals. I did a poor job of explaining that the first time I was asked. I will continue to evaluate everything, and consider all possibilities to improve our football team.”

The Eagles finished 12th in points scored and 14th in yards gained last season despite being riddled with injuries. Carson Wentz threw for 4,039 yards and 27 touchdown passes despite not having a receiver record more than 1,000 yards or a wide receiver exceed more than 500 yards.

At least 16 Eagles players caught passes from either Wentz or Josh McCown during the regular season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Philadelphia lost in the wild-card playoff game to the Seattle Seahawks.