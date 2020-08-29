Eagles’ Darius Slay apologizes for comment about police officer assault

An NFL player apologized Saturday after poking fun at a video that showed a police officer being hit and knocked down by a thrown object.

In a since-deleted tweet Friday, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay commented “Captain America” alongside a cry-laughing emoji, in response to the video that circulated on social media, seemingly likening the object to the Marvel superhero’s shield.

It’s unclear when or where the deleted video was filmed.

“Yesterday I made a comment on a post that, at the time, seemed harmless to me,” the 29-year-old Slay wrote Saturday. “If you know me, you know I’m a funny, outgoing type of guy. I made a comment that seemed humorous at the time but I meant no harm. I do not condone law enforcement violence whatsoever, especially with everything going on now. To anyone I offended, I do apologize.”

The clip, according to the Philadelphia sports blog “Crossing Broad,” showed an officer approaching his vehicle when he was hit in the back of the neck area by an unknown object, leading to cheers.

Officers have faced intense scrutiny following the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and more recently the police shooting of Jacob Blake that reportedly left the 29-year-old paralyzed from the waist down.

Professional athletes have taken a stand against police brutality and systemic racism, leading protests, kneeling during national anthems, forming a voting rights group and wearing social-justice messages on the back of jerseys. Earlier this week, MLB, NBA, WNBA and MLS players staged wildcat strikes, which led to postponements across those leagues in addition to the NHL, in an effort to further raise awareness.

The Eagles, canceled practice Friday along with several other NFL teams, to hold a team-wide meeting about social justice.