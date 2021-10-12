Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Eagles' Dallas Goedert placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Goedert has 15 receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns this year

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert may miss Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 3, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 3, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Philadelphia announced that its starting tight end was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Goedert is the second Eagles player on the list, along with guard Sua Opeta.

TOM BRADY PLANS TO PLAY DESPITE HEAVILY WRAPPED RIGHT HAND

Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles drops a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles drops a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.  (Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Goedert was listed on Monday’s injury report with an illness.

If Goedert does indeed miss the team’s game against Tom Brady and the Bucs, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be without one of his favorite targets through the first five games of the NFL season.

Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles leaps over Daniel Sorensen #49 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 3, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles leaps over Daniel Sorensen #49 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 3, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goedert has 15 receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns. He ranks sixth among all NFL tight ends in yards after the catch (813) and tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns (14) since he was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com