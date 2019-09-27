Expand / Collapse search
Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox stretchered out after hard hit from teammate in fourth quarter

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox had to be stretchered out of Lambeau Field Thursday night after he took a brutal hit from teammate Andrew Sendejo late in the fourth quarter.

Maddox was covering Green Bay Packers receiver Robert Tonyan who caught a pass from quarterback Aaron Rogers. Sendejo tried to tackle him but got Maddox instead, Deadspin reported.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox lies injured on the field during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Philadelphia won 34-27. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Maddox laid on the ground for a while but appeared alert when he was carried out.

“Avonte Maddox has movement in all extremities. For precautionary reasons he has been sent to the hospital for further evaluation,” the Eagles posted on Twitter just after midnight.

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams also had to be stretchered out after an illegal hit to the head in the first quarter, according to Deadspin.

The Eagles won 34-27.