Eagles' Carson Wentz 'not the type to worry' after getting benched for Jalen Hurts

With the whole city of Philadelphia breathing down his back, Carson Wentz isn’t worried about his role with the Eagles, dismissing rumors from last week that said he was shaken by the arrival of rookie Jalen Hurts.

Wentz had a dismal performance in Sunday’s loss against the Green Bay Packers and was eventually benched halfway through the fourth quarter for Hurts, who easily outplayed the veteran quarterback, completing 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

When asked about it in his post-game presser, Wentz seemed confident in his abilities.

“No. I’m not the type to worry about and look over my shoulder or any of those things,” he said. “I think at the end of the day, I can play better. We can as a team, and as an offense especially, play better.”

He continued: “There’s always going to be different things going on in the building or different chatter and all of that stuff. That’s part of this business. That’s what I signed up for. The scrutiny, the challenges, the adversity, all of it. I’ve got to handle it all -- the good, bad and the ugly.”

There has certainly been more “bad” and “ugly” than “good” for Wentz, who signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension in 2019.

This is his eighth loss this season and he was benched on Sunday after completing 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards.

“I didn’t know what the plan was fully,” Wentz said of the switch-up. “I was just told (Hurts) was going in for the next play and the next series. I didn’t really know what was going on there. Obviously, that’s frustrating, as a competitor and the personality I have. I want to be the guy out there. It is what it is. They made the call today. At the end of the day, we lost. That’s the most frustrating thing.”

Even with another loss and another poor performance by Wentz, head coach Doug Pederson wouldn't commit to saying who would be starting next week against the New Orleans Saints.

“Let me get through this game,” he said. “There’s a lot of things I’m going to consider and evaluate before anything is decided.”

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.