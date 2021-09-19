Eagles' Brandon Graham will be 'leading from the sidelines' after injury costs him season

The Philadelphia Eagles lost 17-11 to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, and the Birds were dealt devastating news with the loss of defensive end and captain Brandon Graham to injury.

According to multiple reports, Graham has a season-ending Achilles injury. He was originally ruled out of the game with an ankle injury, but the injury was later determined to be much worse.

Graham quickly took to Twitter to share his thoughts on his season being cut short.



"We still about to shock the world! I will just be leading from the sidelines this year working to be great for 2022. Appreciate all the love and now it is time for guys to step it up. U have to find the treasure in every situation! #eagles," Graham wrote.

Graham has played all 16 games the past three seasons for Philadelphia. He was a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2020, when he registered 46 total tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Graham has played in 161 games over 12 season with the Eagles.