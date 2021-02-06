Eagles asking for this in Carson Wentz trade: report

The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be closing in on a trade for Carson Wentz.

Wentz could find himself in a new uniform within the next week as the Eagles are asking for a Matthew Stafford-type package from potential suitors, ESPN reported Saturday.

The Detroit Lions received two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff from the Los Angeles Rams last week for Stafford. Philadelphia could at least ask for one first-round pick as interest in Wentz appeared to be smaller because of the quarterback’s contract, ESPN added.

The latest speculation over Wentz’s future in Philadelphia comes a month after reports of a fracture between the quarterback and former coach Doug Pederson. The fraying ties appeared to be a catalyst for the reported expectations that Wentz was going to ask for a trade in the offseason.

Philadelphia selected Wentz with the No. 2 pick of the 2016 draft out of North Dakota State. He was chosen one pick behind Jared Goff. Wentz had an OK rookie season but was putting up MVP-type numbers in 2017 before he was hurt. Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title that year. Wentz would be re-injured in 2018 as well.

After a 9-7 season in 2019, Wentz would get Philadelphia back to the playoffs but he couldn’t stay healthy for the entire playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. Josh McCown would finish the game.

Wentz was then replaced by rookie Jalen Hurts this season. Eagles brass have insisted that Wentz was their quarterback even going as far as saying last year that they were "married to him."

Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract with the Eagles prior to the start of the 2019 season. He is owed $15.4 million next season along with a $10 million roster bonus.

The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots have been rumored to be landing spots for the veteran.