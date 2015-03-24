Eagles activate Johnson from reserve/suspension list

Philadelphia, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Philadelphia Eagles activated right tackle Lane Johnson from the reserve/suspended list on Monday, in anticipation of his return to action from an offseason suspension.

Johnson was sidelined four games without pay by the NFL in late July for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances by taking a medication he says he failed to check out properly.

Johnson started all 16 games as a rookie last season after being drafted No. 4 overall by the Eagles out of Oklahoma.

To make room on the roster, the Birds released offensive lineman Kevin Graf.