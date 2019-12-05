Dylan Bundy, former top pitching prospect, traded to Angels from Orioles for minor leaguers

The Los Angeles Angels acquired pitcher Dylan Bundy from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for four minor leaguers.

Bundy was a highly touted prospect in the Orioles’ organization for many years. He made his debut with the team in 2012, when he was just 19. But in the middle of the following season he was shut down and needed Tommy John surgery. He wouldn’t see the majors again until the 2016 season.

JOEY GALLO TESTS THE DIMENSIONS AT THE TEXAS RANGERS' NEW BALLPARK

The now 27-year-old starter has become a durable pitcher known for a nasty slider. Baltimore acquired four minor league pitchers for Bundy, none of which are rated in the top 20 of Los Angeles’ organization by most estimates.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias said the trade “represents a big step toward our stated goals to accumulate and develop as much young talent as possible.”

“It's a bittersweet thing, parting with Dylan,” Elias said. “He has done a lot for the Orioles. He has laid it on the line at all times for the Orioles and always taken the ball, and this dates well back beyond my short time here. We're going to miss him, and we have a hole in our rotation to fill.”

ZACK WHEELER, PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES AGREE TO 5-YEAR DEAL: REPORTS

Bundy recorded a 4.79 ERA in 30 starts along with a 9 K/9 ratio and 162 strikeouts. His ERA was down from 5.45 in 2018. He also lowered his home runs allowed total from 41 in 2018 to 29 in 2019.

His contract was intriguing to Angels general manager Billy Eppler. Bundy is under club control for two more seasons.

“You give up players that you just recently drafted, and that can go a number of directions,” Eppler said. “Every deal hurts, and this one is no different.”

Los Angeles is coming off a season in which they fired manager Brad Ausmus and hired Joe Maddon. The team was 72-90 last season, good for fourth place in the American League West. The team has not made the playoffs since 2014.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Orioles received Isaac Mattson, Zach Peek, Kyle Bradish and Kyle Brnovich in the trade.

Baltimore was 54-108 in 2019 and 47-115 in 2018. Both seasons were two of the worst in the franchise’s history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.