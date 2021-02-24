Dwyane Wade talks about time spent with Tiger Woods before car accident: 'It was a great day'

Dwyane Wade was with Tiger Woods one day before the car accident that struck the entire world, and the Miami Heat great talked about their time together and how they bonded on another level.

Wade and Woods connected in Los Angeles on Monday to shoot content for Golf Digest, it included the legendary golfer showing Wade the ropes on how to become better at the sport.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The reason I picked up a golf club 🤯 Yesterday was a pretty cool day! Thank you @tigerwoods @golfdigest for this dope opportunity!" Wade wrote on his Instagram.

Wade also posted a video with Woods, where the pro golfer poked fun at the ex-basketball star.

Wade made an appearance on "Inside the NBA" on Tuesday to talk about his time with Woods on the golf course.

TIGER WOODS WAS UNAWARE OF 'HOW GRAVELY HE WAS INJURED' IMMEDIATELY AFTER WRECK, DEPUTY SAYS

"He taught me a few things," Wade said. "Hopefully it will translate… But to be out there with the GOAT in my eyes in that sport and being able to talk to him about Sam and Charley [Woods’ kids] and his father… It was a great day."

TIGER WOODS TO AVOID RECKLESS DRIVING CHARGE IN CRASH, LOS ANGELES SHERIFF SAYS

Wade explained how he woke up to the news of Woods’ car accident.

"Just like everybody out there, my thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones because we all were shaken and shook at that moment, not knowing what happened with Tiger," Wade added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Just my prayers go out to him and hopefully a speedy recovery for him and hopefully he gets a chance to get back to doing what he loves to do and that's playing the game of golf and I'm just thankful that he took the time to be able to teach me a few things about the game yesterday."