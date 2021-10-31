Dusty Baker hopes Astros can conjure some magic with World Series on the line

The Houston Astros have their backs against the wall going into Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night against the Atlanta Braves.

If the Braves win, they would capture their first World Series title since 1995. If the Astros get the win, they will send the series back to Houston. Astros manager Dusty Baker has hope his team will come out on top.

"I’m a person that believes in miracles," Baker told reporters before the game, via the Houston Chronicle.

The Astros have been down 3-1 in a playoff series before. The team was down 3-0 in the 2020 American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays before losing the series in Game 7. Baker said he’s hoping to conjure some of that same magic.

"You lean on your past," Baker said, via MLB.com. "These guys, we were down 3-0 last year, and you lean on that and you lean on the other series that they've come back on. You really don't have any choice but that. You know, how small is your faith if you just crumble under every circumstance? You've got to have faith that you can do it, and it will get done."

Houston could have tied the series at two Saturday, but its bullpen didn’t hold. Cristian Javier allowed home runs to Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler that changed the momentum of the game.

Houston scored two runs early in the game but finished the game 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.

Atlanta and Houston play Game 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET.