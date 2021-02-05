Dustin Johnson's shot nails volunteer at European Tour event

Dustin Johnson showcased his accuracy on the golf course Friday at the expense of a volunteer during the second round of the Saudi International.

Johnson was on the par 4 10th hole when he drove a ball toward the green at the Al Murooj Golf Course. The volunteer who was just ever-so-slightly off to the left was clearly not paying attention and ended up being drilled by Johnson’s ball. The volunteer immediately fell to the ground.

"I think it got him on the padding," the Golf Channel broadcaster said. "He’s getting up quick. You can take away the pain but you can’t take away the swelling. He’s just fine."

The man was seen walking away grabbing his back right shoulder.

Johnson finished at par on the hole but didn’t appear to be too happy that he hit the volunteer.

Through 14 holes, he was 5-under par for the round and 8-under overall.

The Saudi International is a European Tour event as the PGA Tour was hosting the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Johnson has eight European Tour victories in his career.

Johnson finished 2020 off with a victory at the Masters and has about 2 months to prepare for a potential repeat in Augusta as the 2021 event is still slated to be played in April.