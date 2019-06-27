Dustin Johnson helps out unsuspecting couple with gender reveal

Dustin Johnson is participating in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit this week and surprised an expecting couple with a surprise gender reveal.

Johnson was talking with fans and signing some autographs when he shocked the couple when he said he heard they were expecting a child.

ARKANSAS MAN, 81, SCORES TWO HOLES-IN-ONE AT GOLF COURSE

The 2016 U.S. Open winner then asked the couple whether they wanted to know the gender of the child. When they both agreed to learn the answer, Johnson pulled out a pink golf ball with his signature on it and told them “it’s a girl.”

The couple was stunned. The woman asked Johnson how he knew.

“I’ve got people that find stuff out,” Johnson replied.

The three then took a picture with a sign that read, “It’s a girl.”

TIGER WOODS NO LONGER TARGET OF WRONGFUL-DEATH SUIT

It's unclear exactly how Johnson found out, but the couple didn't seem to mind it.