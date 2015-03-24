DuPree, Griner, Taurasi lead Mercury to rout of Sky in Game 1

next Image 1 of 2

Brittney Griner set the tone for a dominating Phoenix performance with a playoff record eight blocked shots, five in the first quarter, and the Mercury routed the Chicago Sky 83-62 on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

Griner also had 12 points and seven rebounds. Candice Dupree made her first 10 shots and scored 26 for the Mercury in their 19th consecutive home victory. Diana Taurasi added 19 points and 11 assists.

Phoenix shot a finals record 58.5 percent from the field, Chicago 31.9 percent.

Sylvia Fowles scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Chicago but was just 8 of 20, usually against Griner in a matchup of the last two WNBA defensive players of the year. Elena Delle Donne only played 10 minutes because of a bad back. She didn't play in the second half with the game already out of reach.

Game 2 of the best-of-5 series is Tuesday night in Phoenix.