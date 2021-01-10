Duke's Mike Krzyzewski describes Capitol riot as a 'sorry day'

Mike Krzyzewski, the legendary Duke men’s basketball coach, was among those who spoke out against the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier in the week.

Krzyzewski, who was a West Point graduate and a captain before leaving the Army, pronounced what was originally a rally for President Trump, an "insurrection."

"It went to the very fabric of this great country," he told reporters, via the Raleigh News & Observer. "The symbol for our democracy is that Capitol. We allowed that symbol to really just be spit on and stepped on. And it was a sorry day."

He continued: "Where are our values? Our nation has been built on values. On values. And that sorry, sorry day. Everyone who is involved, they should be prosecuted. And our leaders, or politicians who spoke up in support of that, should be chastised. There’s no question about it. This is not about being a Republican or a Democrat. This is about being a damn American. Be an American. Work together."

Krzyzewski appeared disappointed with the direction of the country.

"What the hell are we doing? What the hell are we doing, where we can’t work as a country, to, you know, come together and get these vaccines out, make sure that we’re coming together. And if someone’s doing something bad, Congress has the responsibility of stepping forward," he said.

"I’m not sure if you saw Colin Powell be interviewed on TV. A man that is one of our great Americans, and what he said was, as this whole thing is moving along, Congress needs to step forward and say, `You can’t do that.’"

He added: "We need to get back to the basic principles that have founded this country."

Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils defeated Wake Forest on Saturday, 79-68. It was one of his first games back since being sidelined due to potential coronavirus exposure.