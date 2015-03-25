Duke routs UNC in ACC title game

Alexis Jones netted a career-high 24 points and No. 6 Duke claimed its eighth Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title with a 92-73 rout of No. 15 North Carolina in the championship game.

Elizabeth Williams also had 24 points and Haley Peters added 17 for the top- seeded Blue Devils (30-2), who led by as many as 26 in capturing their third tourney crown in the last four seasons.

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt tallied 25 points to lead third-seeded UNC (28-6), which was denied its 10th ACC Tournament title.

The Blue Devils erased an early six-point deficit with an elongated 29-6 first-half run. Williams had nine points during the surge and capped it with a jumper late in the opening half for a 39-22 margin. Duke headed into the break up 39-24.

Duke never led by less than 15 points over the final 20 minutes and has now won seven straight in the series.