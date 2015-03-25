Duke: NCAA found no wrongdoing in Lance Thomas' jewelry purchase, considers matter 'closed'

Duke says the NCAA did not find any wrongdoing after looking into a jewelry purchase of nearly $100,000 by a basketball player on the Blue Devils' most recent national championship team.

The school issued a statement Tuesday saying the NCAA and the university found no evidence of a rules violation based on the information available.

It added that Duke and the NCAA "consider the matter closed."

Former player Lance Thomas was sued in a Texas court for failing to pay a balance of nearly $68,000 for jewelry he purchased from a New York jeweler in December 2009 — 3½ months before the Blue Devils won the national title.

The lawsuit was filed in January 2012 and was settled under confidential terms in September, days after its existence was made public.