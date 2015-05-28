Driver Carlos Huertas ruled out of Indianapolis 500 because of inner ear condition

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Carlos Huertas has been ruled out of the Indianapolis 500 two days before the race after he was diagnosed with an "inner ear condition" and failed to pass a medical exam.

Dr. Terry Trammell, IndyCar's medical consultant, said in a statement Friday that the 23-year-old Huertas will need further evaluation before being cleared to return to competition.

The exact nature of his condition was not disclosed.

Huertas had qualified on the outside of Row 6 for Dale Coyne Racing for Sunday's 99th running of the Indy 500. The team had yet to announce his replacement, though Tristan Vautier is considered the likely choice. He would have to start 32nd in the 33-car field.