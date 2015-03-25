Dri Archer rushes for 138 yards and 3 touchdowns as Kent St. dominates Ohio 44-13

Dri Archer had 138 yards and three touchdowns as Kent State dominated Ohio 44-13 on Tuesday night.

The game was close in the first half as Kent State (4-8) took a 17-13 lead into halftime. The Golden Flashes scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 31-13 lead and held Ohio (6-5) scoreless for the entire second half.

Kent State rushed for 312 yards and its longest run of the night was from a defensive lineman. Facing a fourth-and-4 from their own 39, Kent State's Nate Terhune took a direct snap and ran a sweep around the left side and hurdled a Bobcat defender on his way to a 61-yard touchdown.

Colin Reardon threw for 213 yards and a touchdown for Kent State. It was the Golden Flashes' last game of the season.

Ohio plays Massachusetts at home on Nov. 29th.