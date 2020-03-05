Drew Brees reaffirms his interest in re-joining Saints: 'I am Who Dat Nation for life'

Drew Brees reaffirmed his commitment to the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, saying he wants to re-sign with the team regardless of whether he has a deal before his contract voids.

Brees signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints prior to the 2018 season. The contract voids automatically March 18 – the start of the new league year.

“Listen, I have no intention of going anywhere,” he told WEEI radio’s “The Greg Hill Show” while at a charity event in Boston. “I don’t care what the offer would be or what the situation might be, I am Who Dat Nation for life.”

Brees, unlike Tom Brady, has made no commitment on how long he wants to play. The 41-year-old helped lead the Saints to an NFC South Division title last season, but the team fell in the first round of the playoffs.

“I’m not just saying this, but honestly I’m one year at a time,” he told the station. “Now listen, if you ask me how long do I think I could do this, I think I could do this to age 45. I’m 41 right now. But there’s other factors. It’s not just a matter of: Can you do it? It’s what are you sacrificing in order to be able to play this game and give it the time and dedication it deserves.”

Despite missing some games due to injury, Brees threw for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.

It’s unclear at this point what the Saints are going to do regarding their quarterback situation. Teddy Bridgewater is set to be an unrestricted free agent while Taysom Hill, who believes he can be a franchise quarterback, is set to be a restricted free agent.