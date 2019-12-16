Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's all-time passing touchdown record

Drew Brees broke the NFL all-time passing touchdown record in the third quarter of Monday night’s game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts.

Brees connected with Taysom Hill for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 7:08 remaining in the third quarter. It’s Brees’ 540th career touchdown pass, passing Peyton Manning for most all-time. He would hit Hill again later in the game for his fourth touchdown pass of the game and 541st of his career.

RAIDERS OWNER MARK DAVIS ASKED ABOUT NOSTALGIA IN FINAL OAKLAND GAME, FANS DENOUNCE RESPONSE

His first touchdown pass came with 12:37 left in the second quarter and it was a 15-yard pass to Michael Thomas. The second came with 6:18 left in the second quarter, a 21-yard pass to Tre’Quan Smith.

Brees nearly had the record in the second quarter, but the touchdown was reversed due to a pass-interference penalty in the end zone. The Saints elected to kick a field goal with a few seconds left in the half rather than try to get Brees the record-breaking touchdown right there.

JOSH GORDON SUSPENSION DRAWS REACTION FROM SEAHAWKS' PETE CARROLL: 'IT'S VERY UNFORTUNATE'

Brees’ first touchdown pass tied New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at 538. His second touchdown pass tied Manning’s 539 mark.

Coming into the game, Brees already was the leader in career passing yards. He had 76,577 passing yards before kickoff against the Colts.

TOM BRADY: FILMING CONTROVERSY CAUSING NO DISTRACTIONS FOR PATRIOTS

For the 2019 season, Brees has had 2,140 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes. He’s played in only eight games due to injury.

Brees already has been a surefire Hall of Fame quarterback. The 40-year-old is in his 19th NFL season, having played 14 for the Saints and five for the San Diego Chargers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brees is leading the Saints back into the playoffs this season and likely will make a case for at least another Pro Bowl selection.

He’s been an All-Pro only once but has made the Pro Bowl 12 times.