Drew Brees' all-time passing touchdown record already facing challenge from one great quarterback

Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning’s all-time passing touchdown record Monday night in a blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts, but one challenger let him know his mark is not safe.

Tom Brady is third on the all-time passing touchdown list and though he congratulated Brees on accomplishing the feat, he let him know not to get too complacent with the record.

“Congrats drew!! Couldn’t be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But it’s worth trying,” Brady tweeted.

The New England Patriots star has 538 touchdown passes and is just one behind Manning for second place. Brees threw four touchdown passes Monday in the win and now has 541 touchdown passes.

“It was special, everything about the night,” Brees said after the game. “It just kind of makes your whole life and career flash before your eyes because I never thought I’d have a chance to be part of something like this.”

It is going to take a lot for Brady to tie or creep closer to Brees. Through 14 games this season, Brady has 21 touchdown passes and a 60.1 completion percentage. He and his wide receivers have not looked the same as in years past and, unless he goes on a tear in the final two games of the season, Brady is going to finish with 25 or fewer touchdown passes for the first time since 2013.

Brees, though he missed a handful of games during the season, has 21 touchdown passes and a 75.8 completion percentage.