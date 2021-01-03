Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans Saints
Published

Drew Brees expected to retire after Saints' playoff run, NFL insider says

Brees is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
NFL Week 17: Games and players to watchVideo

NFL Week 17: Games and players to watch

Fox NFL kickoff host Charissa Thompson previews NFL Week 17 on ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’

Drew Brees’ days in the NFL are reportedly dwindling.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback is expected to retire after the team’s run through the playoffs comes to an end, ESPN reported Sunday. Brees signed a future broadcasting contract with NBC in the spring of last year and has played through a lot this season, including 11 cracked ribs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They thought that last year and he surprised them in March by deciding to come back. This time, he's got a signed contract with NBC. This time, he's another year older. This time, he's played through the 11 fractured ribs, the punctured lung. It's been a difficult, physical season and I think most people still believe that this will be the final season for Drew Brees in New Orleans and in the NFL before he turns to the broadcast booth," ESPN’s Adam Schefter said.

The Saints got to see what Taysom Hill can do at quarterback this season and the offense didn’t really miss a beat too much with Brees sidelined. On Sunday, New Orleans has a chance to claim the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if they beat the Carolina Panthers.

FOX NFL SUNDAY VIEWERS CAN WIN $100K WITH FOX BET SUPER 6

Brees missed three games this season.

Despite not having the rings, Brees is statistically one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Entering Week 17, Brees is first all-time with 80,157 career passing yards and second all-time with 568 passing touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brees, who turns 42 in 12 days, has 2,741 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes in 11 games this season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_