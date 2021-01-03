Drew Brees expected to retire after Saints' playoff run, NFL insider says

Drew Brees’ days in the NFL are reportedly dwindling.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback is expected to retire after the team’s run through the playoffs comes to an end, ESPN reported Sunday. Brees signed a future broadcasting contract with NBC in the spring of last year and has played through a lot this season, including 11 cracked ribs.

"They thought that last year and he surprised them in March by deciding to come back. This time, he's got a signed contract with NBC. This time, he's another year older. This time, he's played through the 11 fractured ribs, the punctured lung. It's been a difficult, physical season and I think most people still believe that this will be the final season for Drew Brees in New Orleans and in the NFL before he turns to the broadcast booth," ESPN’s Adam Schefter said.

The Saints got to see what Taysom Hill can do at quarterback this season and the offense didn’t really miss a beat too much with Brees sidelined. On Sunday, New Orleans has a chance to claim the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if they beat the Carolina Panthers.

Brees missed three games this season.

Despite not having the rings, Brees is statistically one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Entering Week 17, Brees is first all-time with 80,157 career passing yards and second all-time with 568 passing touchdowns.

Brees, who turns 42 in 12 days, has 2,741 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes in 11 games this season.