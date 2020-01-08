Drake curse has Baltimore Ravens fans worried after rapper shouts out Lamar Jackson

Drake may have cursed the Baltimore Ravens, and fans are becoming super worried ahead of the team’s matchup in the AFC Divisional Round against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

The hip-hop star posted a photo on his Instagram page shouting out Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on his birthday Tuesday while wearing “Big Truss” sweatpants. The catchphrase had been used by Ravens running back Mark Ingram and other Ravens players during the season, and it appeared to resonate with Drake.

However, the Drake curse is definitely a real thing and isn’t just another fan-crazed superstition.

The curse fell on British boxer Anthony Joshua in June prior to his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr. Joshua lost the bout in a stunning upset -- but first had posed with Drake and vowed to “break the curse.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs said they were affected by the Drake curse in April when the rapper showed up to a playoff game wearing a jersey. Others affected by the curse include the Alabama Crimson Tide and Conor McGregor.

Fans took notice of Drake’s affiliation on social media.

Drake has publicly acknowledged his own curse. He wore a Philadelphia 76ers jersey while the team was playing his beloved Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals in May.

The Raptors beat the 76ers and later went on to win the NBA Finals for the first time in the franchise’s history.

Did the Raptors’ title win break the Drake curse? Fans will find out over the weekend.