Drake avoids collision with Golden State’s Andre Iguodala during NBA Finals Game 1 in Toronto

The NBA Finals got underway Thursday night in Toronto -- with Raptors super-fan Drake narrowly avoiding an early exit.

With about a minute to go in the first half, the rapper watched from his first-row seat at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena as Golden State Warriors’ Andre Iguodala came flying toward him while chasing an errant pass.

CLICK HERE FOR NBA PLAYOFFS COVERAGE

Here’s how it happened: Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard faced pressure from two Warriors as he handled the ball around the Raptors’ three-point line. So Leonard sent a desperation pass to a teammate deep in the corner, who tried to send the ball back to Leonard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEW APP

Iguodala, who had been guarding Leonard, went flying after the ball – and ended up tumbling over the front row between Drake and another fan.

Drake -- sporting a vintage Dell Curry jersey -- was seen smiling afterward. It appeared that neither he, Iguodala nor any of the other fans were injured.

Toronto was leading at the time, 52-47.