Dr. Fauci's Opening Day first pitch veers way off target

Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered the first pitch on Opening Day when the Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

The nation's foremost infectious diseases expert, who was wearing a Nationals-themed mask, threw a pitch just outside of the strike zone.

Fauci is a big Nationals fan, and it was only fitting that he delivered the ceremonial pitch, as he continues to lead the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS STAR WILL MISS OPENING DAY GAME AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, GM CONFIRMS

“The Washington Nationals are thrilled to announce that Nats super-fan Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has accepted our invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, Thursday, July 23,” the Nationals said in a statement.

The statement continued: “Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Both the Yankees and Nationals players took a knee and held a black fabric before the national anthem, but stood when the “Star-Spangled Banner” was played.