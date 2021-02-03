Dr. Fauci warns against large Super Bowl parties: ​'Now is not the time to do that'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, has some advice for those planning to throw large gatherings on Sunday to watch as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV: Don’t.

Fauci, who now serves as the Chief Medical Advisor to the President under the Biden Administration, told NBC's "Today" show on Wednesday that football fans should avoid large gatherings as the pandemic surges on.

"Enjoy the game, watch it on television but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people in your household," he said. "As much fun as it is to get together for a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that."

"Watch the game and enjoy but do it with your family or the people in your household."

Some fans will have the chance to view the game in person -- of course, while following strict health protocols.

The NFL announced that 22,000 people will be in attendance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, on Sunday. The health care workers will come from hospitals in Tampa and other areas of Central Florida and will receive free tickets to the game.

Fans attending the game outdoors will have to follow the league’s COVID-10 protocol including mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing, podded seating, touchless concession stands and other security checkpoints.

