Doug Pederson could take year off from coaching after Eagles firing: report

Doug Pederson could be out of a job for longer than some might expect -- and it’s not because of a lack of interest.

Sources close to the former Philadelphia Eagles coach told ESPN on Wednesday that it wouldn’t be a surprise if Pederson took a year off from coaching despite a number of openings throughout the league.

Pederson was fired on Monday after owner Jeffrey Lurie said they were "disappointed with the way our season went."

"Coach Pederson and I had the opportunity to sit down and discuss what that collective vision would look like moving forward. After taking time to reflect on these conversations, I believe it is in both of our best interests to part ways," Lurie said in a statement.

Despite an abysmal season that saw the Eagles go 4-11-1, Pederson came on as head coach in 2016, quickly taking Philadelphia from last place in the NFC East to Super Bowl champs the next. The Eagles made the playoffs two more times, losing in the NFC Divisional Game in 2019 and then the wild-card round in 2020.

Pederson’s last season in Philadelphia showed a rift between him and the players that culminated during their final game of the season when he was accused of tanking the game against Washington to improve the Eagles draft selection.

Sources told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the NFL would not penalize the team after looking into Pederson’s handling of the quarterback situation.

A possible landing spot for Pederson if he does decide to return could be the New York Jets, who continue their search for a new head coach after parting ways with Adam Gase. Jets’ GM Joe Douglas and Pederson have a "strong relationship," according to reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.