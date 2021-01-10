Doug Pederson's future as Eagles' head coach hazy: report

Doug Pederson may not be the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles much longer.

Pederson’s future as the team’s head coach is "not firm" and he could be let go if team owner Jeffrey Lurie isn’t confident about the coach’s vision moving forward, ESPN reported Sunday.

The recent speculation over Pederson’s future comes a week after the team was accused of tanking against the Washington Football Team in a game that had playoff implications.

Washington won and was able to secure the NFC East title, but if they lost the New York Giants would have won the division crown.

Pederson made the heavily criticized decision to bench quarterback Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld for the Eagles' final four drives. Carson Wentz was inactive.

Pederson’s relationship with Wentz has been rumored to be "fractured," but he pushed back on those claims last week.

"The relationship is good, it's fine, and it's something we're gonna continue to build upon," he said.

Pederson helped Philadelphia win its only Super Bowl title. The Eagles signed Pederson to a contract extension through the 2022 season only two years ago.

The Eagles finished 4-11-1 in 2020 and will have a high draft pick to work with come spring.