Don't look to the broadcast booth for Jameis Winston's replacement

The Saints (5-2) will next face the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at Caesars Superdome in Week 9

By Monica Crowley , Meg Turner | OutKick
The New Orleans Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston early in the second quarter to a likely season-ending knee injury, but they still beat the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36-27 on Sunday.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is tended to after being injured from a horse collar tackle in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is tended to after being injured from a horse collar tackle in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Saints legend Drew Brees was asked during NBC’s broadcast of the VikingsCowboys game if he was open to a mid-season return to New Orleans after Winston went down with the injury.

Brees then thoroughly shot down the idea when asked by fellow broadcaster Mike Tirico.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is brought down with a horse collar tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is brought down with a horse collar tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

"I’ll be there Saturday to call the Notre Dame-Navy game, and I’ll be here Sunday," Brees said, indicating he planned to fulfill his new responsibilities as a broadcaster at NBC, Nola.com reports.

Tirico asked Brees if he thought Trevor Siemian was capable of stepping in for Winston at quarterback during the broadcast, and Brees has faith in Siemian.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) ((AP Photo/Derick Hingle))

"I think he’s going to do well," Brees said. "That’s exactly why he brought him in last year when I got hurt. He’s a cerebral guy who can pick up the system quickly. He can execute it. The bottom line is he has two really good running backs and a great defense. He’ll play within the system and I think Sean Payton has a lot of confidence in him."

The Saints (5-2) will next face the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at Caesars Superdome in Week 9, while the Buccaneers (6-2) will head into a Week 9 bye.

