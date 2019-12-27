Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Mavericks
Doncic returns to Mavericks' lineup after missing 4 games

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 27Video

Luka Doncic returned to the Dallas Mavericks’ lineup Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs after missing four games because of a sprained right ankle.

Doncic leads the NBA this season with eight triple-doubles. The reigning rookie of the year entered the game averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

The injury occurred Dec. 14 against the Miami Heat after Doncic played only 1:40. Dallas lost that game and was 2-2 in the four games he missed entirely. The Mavericks lost their most recent game Sunday at Toronto after blowing a 30-point lead.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said there would be no restriction on minutes for Doncic.

“We’ll see how things go,” Carlisle said. “With it being a national (television) game and longer timeouts, that helps. He practiced (Tuesday) without issue.”